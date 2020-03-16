Is A Downturn Overdue? Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND), CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)?

The shares of Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Smart Sand Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on July 17, 2019, to Buy the SND stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $4.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that SND is Underperform in its latest report on November 12, 2018. Jefferies thinks that SND is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.48.

The shares of the company added by 10.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.8825 while ending the day at $1.03. During the trading session, a total of 616141.0 shares were traded which represents a -130.7% decline from the average session volume which is 267070.0 shares. SND had ended its last session trading at $0.93. Smart Sand Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 SND 52-week low price stands at $0.88 while its 52-week high price is $4.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Smart Sand Inc. generated 2.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.38%. Smart Sand Inc. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.30% to reach $38.45/share. It started the day trading at $21.07 and traded between $18.015 and $21.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CARG’s 50-day SMA is 31.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.94. The stock has a high of $42.82 for the year while the low is $17.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.43%, as 7.57M SND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.10% of CarGurus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.63, while the P/B ratio is 9.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more CARG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -26.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -3,340,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,204,275 shares of CARG, with a total valuation of $234,616,970. Manulife Investment Management (U… meanwhile sold more CARG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $181,288,143 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CarGurus Inc. shares by 8.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,873,656 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 555,332 shares of CarGurus Inc. which are valued at $175,209,491. In the same vein, Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its CarGurus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 152,154 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,891,320 shares and is now valued at $150,169,747. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of CarGurus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.