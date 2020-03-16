Is A Downturn Overdue? Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)?

The shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $30 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Scorpio Tankers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DNB Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Hold the STNG stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $37. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on May 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. B. Riley FBR was of a view that STNG is Buy in its latest report on March 04, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that STNG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $39.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.74.

The shares of the company added by 14.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.88 while ending the day at $20.50. During the trading session, a total of 2.71 million shares were traded which represents a -68.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.61 million shares. STNG had ended its last session trading at $17.88. Scorpio Tankers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 STNG 52-week low price stands at $15.10 while its 52-week high price is $40.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Scorpio Tankers Inc. generated 244.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.78%. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has the potential to record 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.00% to reach $4.01/share. It started the day trading at $0.62 and traded between $0.45 and $0.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NGD’s 50-day SMA is 0.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.98. The stock has a high of $1.56 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.08%, as 14.95M STNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.55% of New Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -44.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more NGD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 533,637 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 75,608,880 shares of NGD, with a total valuation of $60,109,060. Kopernik Global Investors LLC meanwhile bought more NGD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,683,556 worth of shares.

Similarly, Exor Investments (UK) LLP increased its New Gold Inc. shares by 15.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,981,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,048,983 shares of New Gold Inc. which are valued at $24,630,102. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC increased its New Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,401,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,428,112 shares and is now valued at $21,010,349. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of New Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.