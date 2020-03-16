Is A Downturn Overdue? Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL), CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)?

The shares of Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $100 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Omnicell Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2019, to Buy the OMCL stock while also putting a $92 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on July 26, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $85. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on March 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. The Benchmark Company was of a view that OMCL is Buy in its latest report on June 29, 2018. The Benchmark Company thinks that OMCL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 05, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 67.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $94.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.68.

The shares of the company added by 13.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $64.51 while ending the day at $74.48. During the trading session, a total of 543727.0 shares were traded which represents a -155.23% decline from the average session volume which is 213030.0 shares. OMCL had ended its last session trading at $65.50. Omnicell Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 52.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.49, with a beta of 0.98. Omnicell Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 OMCL 52-week low price stands at $64.87 while its 52-week high price is $94.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Omnicell Inc. generated 127.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.51%. Omnicell Inc. has the potential to record 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on July 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.35% to reach $21.33/share. It started the day trading at $17.03 and traded between $15.82 and $17.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVBF’s 50-day SMA is 20.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.91. The stock has a high of $22.26 for the year while the low is $14.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.06%, as 4.06M OMCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.06% of CVB Financial Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.49, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 603.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CVBF shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 221,823 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,984,150 shares of CVBF, with a total valuation of $351,966,141. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CVBF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,533,406 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its CVB Financial Corp. shares by 2.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,896,262 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -209,658 shares of CVB Financial Corp. which are valued at $127,856,697. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its CVB Financial Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 294,116 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,834,278 shares and is now valued at $89,627,514. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of CVB Financial Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.