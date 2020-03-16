Is A Downturn Overdue? Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)?

The shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $55 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Molson Coors Beverage Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Equal Weight the TAP stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $66. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TAP is Underperform in its latest report on July 15, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that TAP is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $55.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.92.

The shares of the company added by 10.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $37.85 while ending the day at $42.56. During the trading session, a total of 4.32 million shares were traded which represents a -110.53% decline from the average session volume which is 2.05 million shares. TAP had ended its last session trading at $38.40. Molson Coors Beverage Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 TAP 52-week low price stands at $36.32 while its 52-week high price is $64.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Molson Coors Beverage Company generated 523.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 49.02%. Molson Coors Beverage Company has the potential to record 3.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $54. Citigroup also rated BK as Upgrade on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $53 suggesting that BK could surge by 32.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.62% to reach $50.88/share. It started the day trading at $34.13 and traded between $30.45 and $34.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BK’s 50-day SMA is 44.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.49. The stock has a high of $54.27 for the year while the low is $29.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.46%, as 9.30M TAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.05% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… sold more BK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling -1,172,193 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 79,765,057 shares of BK, with a total valuation of $3,182,625,774. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,471,532,403 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox decreased its The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 46,398,022 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -440,492 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation which are valued at $1,851,281,078. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 391,273 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 37,667,128 shares and is now valued at $1,502,918,407. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.