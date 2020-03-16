Is A Downturn Overdue? Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)?

The shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $32 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Longbow in its report released on May 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LPX is Buy in its latest report on April 30, 2019. Stephens thinks that LPX is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.56.

The shares of the company added by 14.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.01 while ending the day at $20.71. During the trading session, a total of 2.54 million shares were traded which represents a -81.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.4 million shares. LPX had ended its last session trading at $18.12. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 LPX 52-week low price stands at $17.97 while its 52-week high price is $34.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Louisiana-Pacific Corporation generated 181.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -160.0%. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has the potential to record 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) is now rated as Sector Perform. It started the day trading at $33.43 and traded between $30.30 and $33.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TU’s 50-day SMA is 38.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.26. The stock has a high of $41.81 for the year while the low is $29.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.20%, as 1.48M LPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.23% of TELUS Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.87, while the P/B ratio is 2.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 609.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.89% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of TELUS Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.