Is A Downturn Overdue? Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI), Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)?

The shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Buy the FTAI stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $23. Alembic Global Advisors was of a view that FTAI is Overweight in its latest report on October 07, 2015. Wolfe Research thinks that FTAI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.59 while ending the day at $9.78. During the trading session, a total of 859883.0 shares were traded which represents a -102.18% decline from the average session volume which is 425310.0 shares. FTAI had ended its last session trading at $10.62. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 FTAI 52-week low price stands at $8.72 while its 52-week high price is $21.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC generated 242.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 158.33%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has the potential to record 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.16% to reach $34.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.98 and traded between $17.01 and $18.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AX’s 50-day SMA is 27.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.78. The stock has a high of $33.44 for the year while the low is $16.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.69%, as 3.82M FTAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.14% of Axos Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.23, while the P/B ratio is 1.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 370.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 131,002 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,774,222 shares of AX, with a total valuation of $193,655,870. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,908,263 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Axos Financial Inc. shares by 0.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,363,370 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,421 shares of Axos Financial Inc. which are valued at $58,871,547. In the same vein, Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. decreased its Axos Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 104,181 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,132,954 shares and is now valued at $53,131,884. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Axos Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.