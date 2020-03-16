Expensive Market, What To Buy? WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

The shares of WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WideOpenWest Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Neutral the WOW stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on November 04, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on August 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Stephens was of a view that WOW is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 27, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that WOW is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.90.

The shares of the company added by 13.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.505 while ending the day at $3.83. During the trading session, a total of 514894.0 shares were traded which represents a -37.6% decline from the average session volume which is 374200.0 shares. WOW had ended its last session trading at $3.38. WOW 52-week low price stands at $2.95 while its 52-week high price is $9.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The WideOpenWest Inc. generated 21.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. WideOpenWest Inc. has the potential to record 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on June 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $125. Barclays also rated PG as Upgrade on April 24, 2019, with its price target of $112 suggesting that PG could surge by 11.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $101.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.01% to reach $129.58/share. It started the day trading at $114.63 and traded between $105.4123 and $114.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PG’s 50-day SMA is 122.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 119.65. The stock has a high of $128.09 for the year while the low is $99.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.21%, as 21.14M WOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.86% of The Procter & Gamble Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 63.02, while the P/B ratio is 6.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,574,463 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 219,250,876 shares of PG, with a total valuation of $24,825,776,689. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more PG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,270,346,751 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Procter & Gamble Company shares by 3.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 116,128,138 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,616,057 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company which are valued at $13,149,189,066. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its The Procter & Gamble Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,216,202 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 41,396,782 shares and is now valued at $4,687,357,626. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Procter & Gamble Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.