Expensive Market, What To Buy? Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING), XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

The shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $27 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ping Identity Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Outperform the PING stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. Stifel was of a view that PING is Buy in its latest report on October 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that PING is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.66% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.36 while ending the day at $16.51. During the trading session, a total of 870815.0 shares were traded which represents a -16.72% decline from the average session volume which is 746050.0 shares. PING had ended its last session trading at $17.50. Ping Identity Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 PING 52-week low price stands at $15.22 while its 52-week high price is $29.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ping Identity Holding Corp. generated 67.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. The Benchmark Company also rated XPO as Initiated on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $120 suggesting that XPO could surge by 42.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.38% to reach $107.33/share. It started the day trading at $62.93 and traded between $56.1101 and $61.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XPO’s 50-day SMA is 83.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.81. The stock has a high of $100.18 for the year while the low is $47.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.43%, as 9.12M PING shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.00% of XPO Logistics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.93, while the P/B ratio is 2.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Orbis Investment Management Ltd. sold more XPO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Orbis Investment Management Ltd. selling -2,015,111 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,579,286 shares of XPO, with a total valuation of $1,374,309,785. Spruce House Investment Managemen… meanwhile sold more XPO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $876,544,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its XPO Logistics Inc. shares by 0.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,442,640 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,708 shares of XPO Logistics Inc. which are valued at $624,502,081. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its XPO Logistics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 100,820 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,866,000 shares and is now valued at $581,848,020. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of XPO Logistics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.