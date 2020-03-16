Expensive Market, What To Buy? Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

The shares of Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Health Catalyst Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Overweight the HCAT stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. SunTrust was of a view that HCAT is Buy in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that HCAT is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $48.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.71 while ending the day at $23.39. During the trading session, a total of 568546.0 shares were traded which represents a -43.57% decline from the average session volume which is 396000.0 shares. HCAT had ended its last session trading at $24.49. Health Catalyst Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.50 HCAT 52-week low price stands at $24.24 while its 52-week high price is $49.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Health Catalyst Inc. has the potential to record -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on September 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $144. Even though the stock has been trading at $140.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.60% to reach $169.76/share. It started the day trading at $156.45 and traded between $143.30 and $156.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ITW’s 50-day SMA is 176.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 163.39. The stock has a high of $190.85 for the year while the low is $136.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.58%, as 7.20M HCAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.11% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.20, while the P/B ratio is 16.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ITW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 224,395 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,032,825 shares of ITW, with a total valuation of $4,367,787,379. Briar Hall Management LLC meanwhile bought more ITW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,335,795,424 worth of shares.

Similarly, State Farm Investment Management … decreased its Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares by 5.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,813,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,341,700 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. which are valued at $3,659,785,140. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 36,972 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,466,309 shares and is now valued at $2,427,157,324. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.