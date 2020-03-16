Expensive Market, What To Buy? Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE), uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

The shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7.90 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coeur Mining Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2020, to Neutral the CDE stock while also putting a $5.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. B. Riley FBR was of a view that CDE is Neutral in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Canaccord Genuity thinks that CDE is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.52 while ending the day at $2.56. During the trading session, a total of 6.78 million shares were traded which represents a -7.13% decline from the average session volume which is 6.33 million shares. CDE had ended its last session trading at $2.77. Coeur Mining Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CDE 52-week low price stands at $2.67 while its 52-week high price is $8.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Coeur Mining Inc. generated 55.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1000.0%. Coeur Mining Inc. has the potential to record 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.20% to reach $85.81/share. It started the day trading at $45.76 and traded between $37.71 and $44.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QURE’s 50-day SMA is 60.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.25. The stock has a high of $82.49 for the year while the low is $36.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.37%, as 4.57M CDE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.78% of uniQure N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 481.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more QURE shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 429,657 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,074,775 shares of QURE, with a total valuation of $209,687,922. Federated Global Investment Manag… meanwhile bought more QURE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $154,320,615 worth of shares.

Similarly, Redmile Group LLC increased its uniQure N.V. shares by 5.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,553,325 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 143,200 shares of uniQure N.V. which are valued at $131,394,105. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its uniQure N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,342 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,149,987 shares and is now valued at $110,638,331. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of uniQure N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.