Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -37.50% on 03/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.80 before closing at $1.15. Intraday shares traded counted 49.17 million, which was -650.74% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.55M. AYTU’s previous close was $1.84 while the outstanding shares total 20.43M. The firm has a beta of 2.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.11, with weekly volatility at 97.54% and ATR at 0.40. The AYTU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.34 and a $2.99 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Aytu BioScience Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $23.49 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AYTU were able to record -13.59 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -5.78 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -9.09 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Aytu BioScience Inc. recorded a total of 3.17 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 43.46% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 54.65%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 606000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.57 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 20.43M with the revenue now reading -0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of AYTU attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Aytu BioScience Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AYTU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.88.