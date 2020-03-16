Analysts Turn Mixed On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

The shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $74 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xylem Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rosenblatt advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Neutral the XYL stock while also putting a $92 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $84. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that XYL is Neutral in its latest report on November 04, 2019. Jefferies thinks that XYL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.91.

The shares of the company added by 11.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $64.00 while ending the day at $72.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a -12.86% decline from the average session volume which is 1.33 million shares. XYL had ended its last session trading at $64.82. Xylem Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.88, with a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 XYL 52-week low price stands at $61.00 while its 52-week high price is $89.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xylem Inc. generated 724.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 41.57%. Xylem Inc. has the potential to record 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on April 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Maxim Group also rated AGRX as Initiated on November 29, 2018, with its price target of $3 suggesting that AGRX could surge by 76.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.67% to reach $8.20/share. It started the day trading at $1.96 and traded between $1.45 and $1.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGRX’s 50-day SMA is 3.1200 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8800. The stock has a high of $4.77 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.17%, as 3.61M XYL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.08% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more AGRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,919,925 shares of AGRX, with a total valuation of $39,910,799. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AGRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,735,483 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares by 13.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,605,203 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 301,463 shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $6,968,918. In the same vein, Eversept Partners LP increased its Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 226,521 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,136,006 shares and is now valued at $3,038,816. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.