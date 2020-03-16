Analysts Turn Mixed On Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

The shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Weingarten Realty Investors, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Buy rating by Compass Point in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Compass Point was of a view that WRI is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that WRI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.07.

The shares of the company added by 12.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.26 while ending the day at $22.52. During the trading session, a total of 2.14 million shares were traded which represents a -118.37% decline from the average session volume which is 981570.0 shares. WRI had ended its last session trading at $20.07. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a market cap of $3.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.03, with a beta of 0.85. WRI 52-week low price stands at $19.90 while its 52-week high price is $32.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.89%. Weingarten Realty Investors has the potential to record 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 21.27% to reach $32.12/share. It started the day trading at $8.98 and traded between $7.685 and $8.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TECK’s 50-day SMA is 13.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.95. The stock has a high of $25.75 for the year while the low is $6.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.10%, as 7.61M WRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.10% of Teck Resources Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.80% over the last six months.

This move now sees The China Investment Corp. (Investmen… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 59,304,474 shares of TECK, with a total valuation of $600,161,277. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more TECK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $270,669,318 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Teck Resources Limited shares by 50.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,799,687 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,958,989 shares of Teck Resources Limited which are valued at $170,012,832. In the same vein, RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Teck Resources Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 992,580 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,525,304 shares and is now valued at $167,236,076. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Teck Resources Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.