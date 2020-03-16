Analysts Turn Mixed On VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER), Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

The shares of VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $10 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VEREIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Outperform the VER stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that VER is Equal-Weight in its latest report on August 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that VER is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.73.

The shares of the company added by 11.92% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.235 while ending the day at $7.04. During the trading session, a total of 17.62 million shares were traded which represents a -56.63% decline from the average session volume which is 11.25 million shares. VER had ended its last session trading at $6.29. VER 52-week low price stands at $6.12 while its 52-week high price is $10.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. VEREIT Inc. has the potential to record 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Loop Capital also rated SUM as Initiated on December 19, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that SUM could surge by 44.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.37% to reach $26.44/share. It started the day trading at $14.74 and traded between $12.925 and $14.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUM’s 50-day SMA is 21.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.01. The stock has a high of $25.22 for the year while the low is $12.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.58%, as 9.77M VER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.67% of Summit Materials Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.05, while the P/B ratio is 1.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SUM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 37,245 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,146,624 shares of SUM, with a total valuation of $198,265,033. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more SUM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $157,868,291 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Summit Materials Inc. shares by 4.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,536,490 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 296,799 shares of Summit Materials Inc. which are valued at $147,263,015. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Summit Materials Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 368,767 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,507,979 shares and is now valued at $107,625,910. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Summit Materials Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.