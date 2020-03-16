Analysts Turn Mixed On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

The shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Laidlaw in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Laidlaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.53.

The shares of the company added by 12.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.9721 while ending the day at $1.07. During the trading session, a total of 900998.0 shares were traded which represents a -18.78% decline from the average session volume which is 758520.0 shares. EYPT had ended its last session trading at $0.95. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 EYPT 52-week low price stands at $0.93 while its 52-week high price is $2.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 31.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.78%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on May 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. DA Davidson also rated AAON as Initiated on February 03, 2015, with its price target of $25 suggesting that AAON could down by -17.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 26.24% to reach $44.50/share. It started the day trading at $52.74 and traded between $41.99 and $52.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAON’s 50-day SMA is 53.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.70. The stock has a high of $60.00 for the year while the low is $40.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.35%, as 4.38M EYPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.77% of AAON Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 51.08, while the P/B ratio is 9.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 192.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 22.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AAON shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 87,072 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,712,518 shares of AAON, with a total valuation of $314,245,615. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… meanwhile bought more AAON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $280,859,661 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its AAON Inc. shares by 4.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,203,322 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 181,668 shares of AAON Inc. which are valued at $231,224,743. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its AAON Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 92,644 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,133,314 shares and is now valued at $172,363,603. Following these latest developments, around 19.20% of AAON Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.