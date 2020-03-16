Analysts Turn Mixed On Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG), Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

The shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $49 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Citizens Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Neutral the CFG stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Citigroup was of a view that CFG is Neutral in its latest report on July 12, 2019. UBS thinks that CFG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $42.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.58.

The shares of the company added by 11.34% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.53 while ending the day at $23.66. During the trading session, a total of 9.21 million shares were traded which represents a -90.28% decline from the average session volume which is 4.84 million shares. CFG had ended its last session trading at $21.25. Citizens Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $11.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.09, with a beta of 1.69. CFG 52-week low price stands at $20.14 while its 52-week high price is $41.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.06%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) is now rated as Buy. Cowen also rated INSG as Initiated on May 24, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that INSG could surge by 38.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.99% to reach $7.88/share. It started the day trading at $4.82 and traded between $4.20 and $4.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INSG’s 50-day SMA is 7.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.73. The stock has a high of $9.75 for the year while the low is $3.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.63%, as 11.30M CFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.18% of Inseego Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.63% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,965,504 shares of INSG, with a total valuation of $152,440,598.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Inseego Corp. shares by 11.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,085,422 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 320,307 shares of Inseego Corp. which are valued at $21,412,829. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Inseego Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 83,066 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,298,520 shares and is now valued at $15,951,729. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Inseego Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.