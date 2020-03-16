Analysts Turn Mixed On Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL), CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

The shares of Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $17 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brigham Minerals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. KeyBanc Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 22, 2020, to Overweight the MNRL stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. That day the CapitalOne set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on June 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that MNRL is Buy in its latest report on May 14, 2019. Raymond James thinks that MNRL is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.68.

The shares of the company added by 15.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.63 while ending the day at $10.03. During the trading session, a total of 906982.0 shares were traded which represents a -77.69% decline from the average session volume which is 510420.0 shares. MNRL had ended its last session trading at $8.70. Brigham Minerals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.20 MNRL 52-week low price stands at $8.32 while its 52-week high price is $23.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Brigham Minerals Inc. generated 51.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. Brigham Minerals Inc. has the potential to record 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.19% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.94 and traded between $0.65 and $0.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCLP’s 50-day SMA is 2.0000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.7400. The stock has a high of $3.98 for the year while the low is $0.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 486701.64 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.66%, as 528,850 MNRL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.07% of CSI Compressco LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 101.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -53.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more CCLP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -82,061 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,451,670 shares of CCLP, with a total valuation of $9,649,456. Merced Capital LP meanwhile bought more CCLP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,646,327 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wells Fargo Bank, NA (Private Ban… decreased its CSI Compressco LP shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of CSI Compressco LP which are valued at $2,212,500. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of CSI Compressco LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.