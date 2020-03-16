Analysts Turn Mixed On Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

The shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on July 19, 2018. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2017. Raymond James was of a view that BGG is Mkt Perform in its latest report on June 01, 2016. Robert W. Baird thinks that BGG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 15, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.01.

The shares of the company added by 15.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.25 while ending the day at $2.63. During the trading session, a total of 2.12 million shares were traded which represents a -43.41% decline from the average session volume which is 1.48 million shares. BGG had ended its last session trading at $2.27. Briggs & Stratton Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 BGG 52-week low price stands at $2.15 while its 52-week high price is $14.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Briggs & Stratton Corporation generated 42.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 270.0%. Briggs & Stratton Corporation has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $12.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.89% to reach $9.02/share. It started the day trading at $13.70 and traded between $10.58 and $11.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AHPI’s 50-day SMA is 5.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.45. The stock has a high of $45.00 for the year while the low is $0.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 81247.12 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.05%, as 116,224 BGG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.80% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1032.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 732.86% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oppenheimer + Close LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 171,822 shares of AHPI, with a total valuation of $4,123,728. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AHPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,425,968 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc… decreased its Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 66,481 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. which are valued at $1,595,544. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,831 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,297 shares and is now valued at $535,128. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.