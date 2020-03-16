Analysts Turn Mixed On Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

The shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $2200 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Booking Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $2000. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BKNG is Neutral in its latest report on November 01, 2019. Raymond James thinks that BKNG is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1889.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.83.

The shares of the company added by 11.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1,270.87 while ending the day at $1421.33. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a -114.5% decline from the average session volume which is 516660.0 shares. BKNG had ended its last session trading at $1280.40. Booking Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $65.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.16, with a beta of 1.02. Booking Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 BKNG 52-week low price stands at $1280.00 while its 52-week high price is $2094.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $23.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Booking Holdings Inc. generated 6.31 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $45.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.06%. Booking Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 92.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.04% to reach $7.95/share. It started the day trading at $2.46 and traded between $2.00 and $2.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTEN's 50-day SMA is 7.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.14. The stock has a high of $16.27 for the year while the low is $1.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.15%, as 15.18M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.10% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 4.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PTEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 322,459 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,748,237 shares of PTEN, with a total valuation of $101,697,398. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PTEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $97,731,906 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares by 1.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,711,625 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,365 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. which are valued at $78,567,611. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,631,111 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,464,159 shares and is now valued at $65,689,631. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.