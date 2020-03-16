Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

The shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2018, to Outperform the XERS stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Leerink Partners Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2018. That day the Leerink Partners set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on July 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.39.

The shares of the company added by 28.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.8201 while ending the day at $2.30. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -124.73% decline from the average session volume which is 539510.0 shares. XERS had ended its last session trading at $1.79. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.00 XERS 52-week low price stands at $1.74 while its 52-week high price is $12.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 19.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.01%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Piper Sandler also rated BSM as Downgrade on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that BSM could surge by 51.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.41% to reach $13.75/share. It started the day trading at $6.82 and traded between $5.91 and $6.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BSM’s 50-day SMA is 10.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.10. The stock has a high of $18.77 for the year while the low is $5.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.14%, as 1.62M XERS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.90% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.35, while the P/B ratio is 1.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 532.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CI Investments, Inc. sold more BSM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CI Investments, Inc. selling -980,436 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,427,284 shares of BSM, with a total valuation of $74,581,463.

Similarly, ZB, NA (Private Banking) decreased its Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares by 15.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,992,886 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -900,771 shares of Black Stone Minerals L.P. which are valued at $44,187,041. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.