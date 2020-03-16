Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO), Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)

The shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2016. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sotherly Hotels Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on January 19, 2016.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.65.

The shares of the company added by 22.67% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.72 while ending the day at $1.84. During the trading session, a total of 552581.0 shares were traded which represents a -683.58% decline from the average session volume which is 70520.0 shares. SOHO had ended its last session trading at $1.50. SOHO 52-week low price stands at $1.50 while its 52-week high price is $7.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -416.67%. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has the potential to record 1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) is now rated as Neutral. Dougherty & Company also rated ATRO as Reiterated on November 06, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that ATRO could surge by 41.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.68% to reach $25.33/share. It started the day trading at $14.76 and traded between $12.31 and $14.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATRO’s 50-day SMA is 24.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.39. The stock has a high of $44.34 for the year while the low is $12.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 859095.95 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.71%, as 976,878 SOHO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.74% of Astronics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.89, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 249.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The International Value Advisers LLC bought more ATRO shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The International Value Advisers LLC purchasing 742,119 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,807,887 shares of ATRO, with a total valuation of $56,915,869. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ATRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,232,564 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Astronics Corporation shares by 6.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,814,577 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -134,133 shares of Astronics Corporation which are valued at $36,781,476. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Astronics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 209,222 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,744,931 shares and is now valued at $35,369,751. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Astronics Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.