Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

The shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sasol Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 29, 2019. UBS was of a view that SSL is Neutral in its latest report on September 03, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that SSL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.20.

The shares of the company added by 25.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.00 while ending the day at $3.45. During the trading session, a total of 2.16 million shares were traded which represents a -375.9% decline from the average session volume which is 453160.0 shares. SSL had ended its last session trading at $2.74. Sasol Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SSL 52-week low price stands at $2.10 while its 52-week high price is $34.03.

The Sasol Limited generated 863.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sasol Limited has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Wells Fargo also rated EQH as Initiated on January 08, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that EQH could surge by 43.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.21% to reach $28.55/share. It started the day trading at $16.24 and traded between $14.42 and $16.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQH’s 50-day SMA is 23.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.55. The stock has a high of $27.30 for the year while the low is $13.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.10%, as 11.75M SSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.80% of Equitable Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EQH shares, increasing its portfolio by 42.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 13,853,837 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,237,736 shares of EQH, with a total valuation of $989,487,550. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more EQH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $856,512,316 worth of shares.

Similarly, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its Equitable Holdings Inc. shares by 6.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,347,540 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,778,306 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc. which are valued at $521,037,356. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Equitable Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,650 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,642,180 shares and is now valued at $505,942,652. Following these latest developments, around 9.70% of Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.