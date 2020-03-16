Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF), Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

The shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $29 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PBF Energy Inc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on February 18, 2020, to Sell the PBF stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $38. Cowen was of a view that PBF is Outperform in its latest report on October 21, 2019. Goldman thinks that PBF is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.63.

The shares of the company added by 48.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.07 while ending the day at $16.00. During the trading session, a total of 5.27 million shares were traded which represents a -138.26% decline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. PBF had ended its last session trading at $10.79. PBF Energy Inc currently has a market cap of $2.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.27, with a beta of 2.00. PBF Energy Inc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PBF 52-week low price stands at $10.17 while its 52-week high price is $35.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PBF Energy Inc generated 814.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 296.67%. PBF Energy Inc has the potential to record 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.94% to reach $10.85/share. It started the day trading at $3.01 and traded between $2.73 and $3.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVE’s 50-day SMA is 8.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.80. The stock has a high of $10.82 for the year while the low is $2.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.33%, as 20.58M PBF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.02% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -49.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.42% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.