Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

The shares of Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $325 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Paycom Software Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to Outperform the PAYC stock while also putting a $278 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $262. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 275. Mizuho was of a view that PAYC is Neutral in its latest report on August 22, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PAYC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 250.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $310.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.66.

The shares of the company added by 18.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $196.5861 while ending the day at $226.62. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a -68.55% decline from the average session volume which is 959070.0 shares. PAYC had ended its last session trading at $191.98. Paycom Software Inc. currently has a market cap of $15.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 73.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.71, with a beta of 1.37. Paycom Software Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 PAYC 52-week low price stands at $174.02 while its 52-week high price is $342.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Paycom Software Inc. generated 133.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.13%. Paycom Software Inc. has the potential to record 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.42% to reach $49.43/share. It started the day trading at $32.28 and traded between $28.78 and $29.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNST’s 50-day SMA is 36.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.08. The stock has a high of $59.49 for the year while the low is $6.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.41%, as 2.05M PAYC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.24% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 430.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 273.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The VHCP Management LLC bought more CNST shares, increasing its portfolio by 406.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The VHCP Management LLC purchasing 3,223,529 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,016,873 shares of CNST, with a total valuation of $141,956,292. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more CNST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,991,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 89.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,086,726 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $81,282,000. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,945,628 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,945,628 shares and is now valued at $68,758,494. Following these latest developments, around 5.50% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.