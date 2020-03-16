Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

The shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2015, to Buy the NEPT stock while also putting a $5 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.33.

The shares of the company added by 17.48% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.10 while ending the day at $1.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -27.47% decline from the average session volume which is 798660.0 shares. NEPT had ended its last session trading at $1.03. NEPT 52-week low price stands at $0.96 while its 52-week high price is $6.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. generated 15.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Susquehanna also rated HIBB as Upgrade on March 25, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that HIBB could surge by 47.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.85% to reach $27.75/share. It started the day trading at $15.87 and traded between $13.66 and $14.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HIBB’s 50-day SMA is 23.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.05. The stock has a high of $30.98 for the year while the low is $13.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.29%, as 5.07M NEPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.61% of Hibbett Sports Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.37, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 471.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HIBB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 50,639 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,713,652 shares of HIBB, with a total valuation of $52,970,487. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more HIBB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,862,740 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Hibbett Sports Inc. shares by 0.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,261,394 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -343 shares of Hibbett Sports Inc. which are valued at $24,622,411. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP decreased its Hibbett Sports Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 274,726 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,260,930 shares and is now valued at $24,613,354. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Hibbett Sports Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.