Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX), Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

The shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Leap Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on March 07, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 158.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.30% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.39 while ending the day at $1.48. During the trading session, a total of 577658.0 shares were traded which represents a 37.26% incline from the average session volume which is 920730.0 shares. LPTX had ended its last session trading at $1.65. Leap Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 LPTX 52-week low price stands at $0.57 while its 52-week high price is $3.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Leap Therapeutics Inc. generated 10.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -51.52%. Leap Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. H.C. Wainwright also rated PRVB as Reiterated on June 26, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that PRVB could surge by 67.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.89% to reach $24.30/share. It started the day trading at $8.00 and traded between $6.50 and $7.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRVB's 50-day SMA is 14.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.68. The stock has a high of $22.82 for the year while the low is $2.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.37%, as 2.01M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.40% of Provention Bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 662.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more PRVB shares, increasing its portfolio by 338.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 2,255,252 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,921,574 shares of PRVB, with a total valuation of $35,000,457. MDB Capital Group LLC meanwhile sold more PRVB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,312,245 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Provention Bio Inc. shares by 2.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,353,622 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 28,816 shares of Provention Bio Inc. which are valued at $16,216,392. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Provention Bio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 172,503 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 650,251 shares and is now valued at $7,790,007. Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of Provention Bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.