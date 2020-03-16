Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC), The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

The shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $27 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $25. B. Riley FBR was of a view that KLIC is Buy in its latest report on November 20, 2018. Craig Hallum thinks that KLIC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.50.

The shares of the company added by 24.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.27 while ending the day at $22.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a -188.93% decline from the average session volume which is 371880.0 shares. KLIC had ended its last session trading at $18.46. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 59.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.97, with a beta of 1.49. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 KLIC 52-week low price stands at $18.43 while its 52-week high price is $28.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. generated 497.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has the potential to record 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Keefe Bruyette also rated NTB as Downgrade on July 08, 2019, with its price target of $41 suggesting that NTB could surge by 39.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.89% to reach $36.00/share. It started the day trading at $21.72 and traded between $19.37 and $21.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTB’s 50-day SMA is 32.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.34. The stock has a high of $40.65 for the year while the low is $19.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 159500.17 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.77%, as 143,917 KLIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.27% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.56, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 199.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Davis Selected Advisers LP sold more NTB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Davis Selected Advisers LP selling -24,197 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,305,459 shares of NTB, with a total valuation of $91,495,105. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… meanwhile sold more NTB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,762,139 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares by 1.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,426,624 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 35,346 shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited which are valued at $67,168,952. Following these latest developments, around 19.01% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.