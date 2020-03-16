Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP), Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

The shares of EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $107 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EastGroup Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on November 30, 2018, to Hold the EGP stock while also putting a $99 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on June 01, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $103. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that EGP is Buy in its latest report on September 05, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that EGP is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.33.

The shares of the company added by 20.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $97.74 while ending the day at $111.39. During the trading session, a total of 699083.0 shares were traded which represents a -222.16% decline from the average session volume which is 217000.0 shares. EGP had ended its last session trading at $92.82. EastGroup Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 34.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.49, with a beta of 0.92. EGP 52-week low price stands at $91.59 while its 52-week high price is $142.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.51%. EastGroup Properties Inc. has the potential to record 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Morgan Stanley also rated CREE as Initiated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $62 suggesting that CREE could surge by 34.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.38% to reach $50.55/share. It started the day trading at $34.27 and traded between $30.19 and $33.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CREE’s 50-day SMA is 47.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.35. The stock has a high of $69.21 for the year while the low is $29.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.54%, as 8.19M EGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.62% of Cree Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more CREE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 109,938 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,910,500 shares of CREE, with a total valuation of $488,026,665. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CREE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $445,140,436 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cree Inc. shares by 2.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,226,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 200,464 shares of Cree Inc. which are valued at $412,689,581. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Cree Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,471,540 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,867,170 shares and is now valued at $396,628,514. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Cree Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.