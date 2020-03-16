Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP), Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

The shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eagle Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CFRA advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Buy the EXP stock while also putting a $102 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $111. The stock was given Hold rating by Loop Capital in its report released on December 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 99. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that EXP is Outperform in its latest report on October 09, 2019. Northcoast thinks that EXP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $104.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.69.

The shares of the company added by 21.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $54.55 while ending the day at $64.86. During the trading session, a total of 736837.0 shares were traded which represents a -119.62% decline from the average session volume which is 335500.0 shares. EXP had ended its last session trading at $53.49. Eagle Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 EXP 52-week low price stands at $53.48 while its 52-week high price is $97.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Eagle Materials Inc. generated 126.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 42.38%. Eagle Materials Inc. has the potential to record 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $389. Canaccord Genuity also rated BIIB as Upgrade on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $360 suggesting that BIIB could surge by 8.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $268.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.51% to reach $334.82/share. It started the day trading at $306.00 and traded between $276.24 and $305.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIIB’s 50-day SMA is 305.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 265.18. The stock has a high of $374.99 for the year while the low is $215.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.96%, as 3.14M EXP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.81% of Biogen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.70, while the P/B ratio is 4.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.44% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more BIIB shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 929,469 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,189,481 shares of BIIB, with a total valuation of $4,684,284,046. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BIIB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,182,214,640 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Biogen Inc. shares by 2.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,308,579 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 253,981 shares of Biogen Inc. which are valued at $3,179,062,678. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Biogen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 208,232 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,232,187 shares and is now valued at $2,538,724,149. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Biogen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.