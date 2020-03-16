Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

The shares of Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dropbox Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Nomura advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2019, to Buy the DBX stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Underperform rating by Bernstein in its report released on August 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. BofA/Merrill was of a view that DBX is Buy in its latest report on February 22, 2019. William Blair thinks that DBX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.19.

The shares of the company added by 16.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.76 while ending the day at $18.35. During the trading session, a total of 10.82 million shares were traded which represents a -91.55% decline from the average session volume which is 5.65 million shares. DBX had ended its last session trading at $15.69. Dropbox Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 DBX 52-week low price stands at $14.55 while its 52-week high price is $26.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dropbox Inc. generated 551.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. Dropbox Inc. has the potential to record 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.31% to reach $13.66/share. It started the day trading at $6.09 and traded between $5.30 and $5.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVG’s 50-day SMA is 9.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.52. The stock has a high of $13.83 for the year while the low is $5.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.66%, as 11.09M DBX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.10% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.95, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.26% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.66% of Pretium Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.