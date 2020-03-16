Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

The shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cronos Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that CRON is Market Perform in its latest report on September 05, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that CRON is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.51.

The shares of the company added by 16.37% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.43 while ending the day at $5.26. During the trading session, a total of 7.3 million shares were traded which represents a 17.16% incline from the average session volume which is 8.81 million shares. CRON had ended its last session trading at $4.52. CRON 52-week low price stands at $4.43 while its 52-week high price is $22.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cronos Group Inc. generated 1.12 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Cronos Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on September 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.19% to reach $26.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.57 and traded between $6.46 and $7.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ORTX’s 50-day SMA is 12.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.16. The stock has a high of $21.64 for the year while the low is $7.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 555493.87 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.97%, as 666,426 CRON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.68% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 376.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Deerfield Management Company LP sold more ORTX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Deerfield Management Company LP selling -61,353 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,862,247 shares of ORTX, with a total valuation of $114,234,364. RA Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more ORTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,365,824 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Orchard Therapeutics plc shares by 10.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,469,458 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 514,781 shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc which are valued at $70,501,314. In the same vein, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Orchard Therapeutics plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 381,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,739,084 shares and is now valued at $48,196,793. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Orchard Therapeutics plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.