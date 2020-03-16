Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF), NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

The shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $57 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brighthouse Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Neutral the BHF stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Goldman was of a view that BHF is Sell in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BHF is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.59.

The shares of the company added by 16.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.35 while ending the day at $23.26. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a -60.8% decline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. BHF had ended its last session trading at $19.94. BHF 52-week low price stands at $19.21 while its 52-week high price is $48.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.51%. Brighthouse Financial Inc. has the potential to record 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.09% to reach $8.35/share. It started the day trading at $1.5099 and traded between $1.065 and $1.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEX’s 50-day SMA is 5.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.69. The stock has a high of $12.50 for the year while the low is $1.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.62%, as 4.77M BHF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.33% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -65.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,376,278 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,573,250 shares of NEX, with a total valuation of $67,911,345. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more NEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,727,881 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares by 43.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,259,420 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,011,435 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. which are valued at $47,808,897. In the same vein, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 413,012 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,888,280 shares and is now valued at $46,079,385. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.