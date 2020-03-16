2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI), Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS)

The shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Service Corporation International, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 30, 2016, to Buy the SCI stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2016. Credit Suisse was of a view that SCI is Neutral in its latest report on March 16, 2016. Oppenheimer thinks that SCI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 12, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $55.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.17.

The shares of the company added by 11.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $43.35 while ending the day at $47.43. During the trading session, a total of 3.37 million shares were traded which represents a -258.95% decline from the average session volume which is 938610.0 shares. SCI had ended its last session trading at $42.39. Service Corporation International currently has a market cap of $9.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.25, with a beta of 0.75. Service Corporation International debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SCI 52-week low price stands at $38.92 while its 52-week high price is $52.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Service Corporation International generated 186.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.67%. Service Corporation International has the potential to record 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. BMO Capital Markets also rated UFS as Upgrade on February 10, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that UFS could surge by 25.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.04% to reach $36.91/share. It started the day trading at $27.45 and traded between $24.06 and $27.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UFS’s 50-day SMA is 34.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.02. The stock has a high of $50.85 for the year while the low is $21.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.01%, as 3.99M SCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.24% of Domtar Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.35, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 909.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more UFS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -362,710 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,433,814 shares of UFS, with a total valuation of $213,870,829. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more UFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $191,542,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Domtar Corporation shares by 6.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,932,025 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -335,193 shares of Domtar Corporation which are valued at $141,894,359. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Domtar Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 68,220 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,830,882 shares and is now valued at $81,444,475. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Domtar Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.