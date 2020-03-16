2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC), Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

The shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 05, 2019. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $20. Loop Capital was of a view that OEC is Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that OEC is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.47.

The shares of the company added by 12.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.80 while ending the day at $11.02. During the trading session, a total of 633635.0 shares were traded which represents a -42.33% decline from the average session volume which is 445200.0 shares. OEC had ended its last session trading at $9.80. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. currently has a market cap of $726.0 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.10, with a beta of 1.54. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 OEC 52-week low price stands at $9.62 while its 52-week high price is $21.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. generated 63.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.14%. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has the potential to record 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.79% to reach $32.50/share. It started the day trading at $23.21 and traded between $19.01 and $23.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RYN’s 50-day SMA is 29.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.27. The stock has a high of $33.10 for the year while the low is $18.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.79%, as 1.95M OEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.96% of Rayonier Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 50.90, while the P/B ratio is 2.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 682.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more RYN shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,666,040 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,222,849 shares of RYN, with a total valuation of $536,512,184. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more RYN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $507,197,038 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Rayonier Inc. shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,783,348 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 147,096 shares of Rayonier Inc. which are valued at $312,612,222. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Rayonier Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 100,863 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,225,767 shares and is now valued at $218,229,599. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Rayonier Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.