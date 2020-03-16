2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

The shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MRC Global Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $9. Scotiabank was of a view that MRC is Sector Outperform in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Cowen thinks that MRC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.92.

The shares of the company added by 12.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.22 while ending the day at $5.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -59.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. MRC had ended its last session trading at $4.54. MRC Global Inc. currently has a market cap of $461.8 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.40, with a beta of 2.24. MRC Global Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MRC 52-week low price stands at $3.68 while its 52-week high price is $18.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MRC Global Inc. generated 32.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 227.27%. MRC Global Inc. has the potential to record 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 22.30% to reach $6.08/share. It started the day trading at $3.30 and traded between $2.62 and $3.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UGP’s 50-day SMA is 5.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.06. The stock has a high of $7.26 for the year while the low is $2.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.01%, as 4.57M MRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.50% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 67.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more UGP shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 878,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,453,880 shares of UGP, with a total valuation of $39,233,602. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more UGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,825,772 worth of shares.

Similarly, CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc… decreased its Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,570,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -720 shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. which are valued at $14,817,160. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,878 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,940,463 shares and is now valued at $12,202,921. Following these latest developments, around 26.80% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.