2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB), Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

The shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Great Western Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from FBR & Co. Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2017. That day the FBR & Co. set price target on the stock to $44. FBR & Co. was of a view that GWB is Outperform in its latest report on April 11, 2017. Piper Jaffray thinks that GWB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 06, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.19.

The shares of the company added by 12.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.06 while ending the day at $22.80. During the trading session, a total of 603323.0 shares were traded which represents a -42.27% decline from the average session volume which is 424070.0 shares. GWB had ended its last session trading at $20.33. Great Western Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.12, with a beta of 1.60. GWB 52-week low price stands at $19.08 while its 52-week high price is $36.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Great Western Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $115. Citigroup also rated NTRS as Upgrade on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $110 suggesting that NTRS could surge by 26.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.64% to reach $103.31/share. It started the day trading at $76.35 and traded between $66.34 and $76.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTRS’s 50-day SMA is 96.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 95.97. The stock has a high of $110.48 for the year while the low is $63.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.31%, as 3.97M GWB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.91% of Northern Trust Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.47, while the P/B ratio is 1.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NTRS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -165,364 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,252,603 shares of NTRS, with a total valuation of $1,338,568,439. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more NTRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,019,834,650 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Northern Trust Corporation shares by 0.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,153,947 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,691 shares of Northern Trust Corporation which are valued at $891,110,389. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Northern Trust Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 58,896 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,251,929 shares and is now valued at $811,949,289. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Northern Trust Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.