2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI), Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)

The shares of FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FTS International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Hold the FTSI stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on February 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Scotiabank was of a view that FTSI is Sector Underperform in its latest report on January 06, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that FTSI is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.06.

The shares of the company added by 11.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.21 while ending the day at $0.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a 4.98% incline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. FTSI had ended its last session trading at $0.25. FTS International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 12.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 FTSI 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $12.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FTS International Inc. generated 223.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 141.67%. FTS International Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Barclays also rated DK as Initiated on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that DK could surge by 67.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.50% to reach $31.53/share. It started the day trading at $10.31 and traded between $8.91 and $10.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DK’s 50-day SMA is 26.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.86. The stock has a high of $44.08 for the year while the low is $7.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.96%, as 7.01M FTSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.76% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -40.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -160,632 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,716,702 shares of DK, with a total valuation of $186,363,089. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more DK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,518,056 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Delek US Holdings Inc. shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,017,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,805 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. which are valued at $107,282,788. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Delek US Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 34,956 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,918,286 shares and is now valued at $105,152,955. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.