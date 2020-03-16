2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD), O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI)

The shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Gordon Haskett in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $71 price target. Gordon Haskett wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DuPont de Nemours Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Neutral the DD stock while also putting a $62 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on November 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 83. Jefferies was of a view that DD is Buy in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that DD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.74. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.91.

The shares of the company added by 11.48% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $34.1801 while ending the day at $37.10. During the trading session, a total of 10.41 million shares were traded which represents a -37.38% decline from the average session volume which is 7.58 million shares. DD had ended its last session trading at $33.28. DuPont de Nemours Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 DD 52-week low price stands at $32.93 while its 52-week high price is $83.72.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.40% to reach $14.52/share. It started the day trading at $7.525 and traded between $6.415 and $7.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OI’s 50-day SMA is 12.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.20. The stock has a high of $20.14 for the year while the low is $5.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.23%, as 11.38M DD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.35% of O-I Glass Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more OI shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 3,624,724 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,224,358 shares of OI, with a total valuation of $164,423,066. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more OI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $159,350,166 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its O-I Glass Inc. shares by 4.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,749,625 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -646,080 shares of O-I Glass Inc. which are valued at $137,695,950. In the same vein, First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its O-I Glass Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 105,540 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,996,350 shares and is now valued at $107,960,580. Following these latest developments, around 0.98% of O-I Glass Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.