2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

The shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $33 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Corning Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Hold the GLW stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $36. Barclays was of a view that GLW is Overweight in its latest report on August 08, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that GLW is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.47.

The shares of the company added by 11.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.10 while ending the day at $22.80. During the trading session, a total of 8.88 million shares were traded which represents a -37.26% decline from the average session volume which is 6.47 million shares. GLW had ended its last session trading at $20.47. Corning Incorporated currently has a market cap of $19.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.05, with a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 GLW 52-week low price stands at $20.36 while its 52-week high price is $35.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Corning Incorporated generated 2.43 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.04%. Corning Incorporated has the potential to record 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Wedbush also rated KEY as Upgrade on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that KEY could surge by 38.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.11% to reach $20.69/share. It started the day trading at $12.74 and traded between $11.34 and $12.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KEY’s 50-day SMA is 18.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.00. The stock has a high of $20.52 for the year while the low is $10.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.30%, as 14.98M GLW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.55% of KeyCorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KEY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -466,505 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 112,101,509 shares of KEY, with a total valuation of $1,832,859,672. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more KEY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,000,520,739 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its KeyCorp shares by 1.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 49,553,257 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -860,400 shares of KeyCorp which are valued at $810,195,752. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its KeyCorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,160 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 40,388,320 shares and is now valued at $660,349,032. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of KeyCorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.