2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY), Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

The shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $175 price target. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Casey’s General Stores Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on August 29, 2019, to Underperform the CASY stock while also putting a $158 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on April 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 140. Northcoast was of a view that CASY is Buy in its latest report on September 18, 2018. Goldman thinks that CASY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 106.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.29.

The shares of the company added by 11.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $143.98 while ending the day at $162.14. During the trading session, a total of 705649.0 shares were traded which represents a -89.27% decline from the average session volume which is 372830.0 shares. CASY had ended its last session trading at $145.64. Casey’s General Stores Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.31, with a beta of 0.49. Casey’s General Stores Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 CASY 52-week low price stands at $122.86 while its 52-week high price is $181.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Casey’s General Stores Inc. generated 43.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.27%. Casey’s General Stores Inc. has the potential to record 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) is now rated as Market Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated ETM as Initiated on April 18, 2019, with its price target of $7.75 suggesting that ETM could surge by 62.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.92% to reach $6.25/share. It started the day trading at $2.36 and traded between $2.09 and $2.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETM’s 50-day SMA is 4.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.44. The stock has a high of $7.12 for the year while the low is $1.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.52%, as 11.90M CASY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.08% of Entercom Communications Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 937.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… bought more ETM shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… purchasing 500,520 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,012,334 shares of ETM, with a total valuation of $38,212,799. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ETM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,373,632 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,045,271 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -121,784 shares of Entercom Communications Corp. which are valued at $27,917,090. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 99,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,560,731 shares and is now valued at $26,235,737. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Entercom Communications Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.