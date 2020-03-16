2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS), Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

The shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Accumulate rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that AXAS is Neutral in its latest report on August 26, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that AXAS is worth Speculative Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.77.

The shares of the company added by 12.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.1112 while ending the day at $0.13. During the trading session, a total of 3.51 million shares were traded which represents a -51.98% decline from the average session volume which is 2.31 million shares. AXAS had ended its last session trading at $0.12. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation currently has a market cap of $23.27 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.19, with a beta of 2.10. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AXAS 52-week low price stands at $0.10 while its 52-week high price is $1.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Abraxas Petroleum Corporation generated 7.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on August 08, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is now rated as Neutral. Seaport Global Securities also rated FTK as Upgrade on January 20, 2016, with its price target of $8 suggesting that FTK could surge by 45.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 27.98% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.10 and traded between $0.9009 and $1.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTK’s 50-day SMA is 1.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.22. The stock has a high of $4.01 for the year while the low is $0.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.60%, as 5.35M AXAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.93% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 508.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The North Sound Management, Inc. bought more FTK shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The North Sound Management, Inc. purchasing 800,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,300,000 shares of FTK, with a total valuation of $6,794,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more FTK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,853,325 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Flotek Industries Inc. shares by 0.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,440,256 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,612 shares of Flotek Industries Inc. which are valued at $5,435,604. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Flotek Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 405,396 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,887,048 shares and is now valued at $4,561,536. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Flotek Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.