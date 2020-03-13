Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA), Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

The shares of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on July 30, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on April 25, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 164. Citigroup was of a view that RGA is Buy in its latest report on January 26, 2017. Goldman thinks that RGA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 03, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 134.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $156.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $82.5201 while ending the day at $83.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -121.87% decline from the average session volume which is 487760.0 shares. RGA had ended its last session trading at $96.77. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated currently has a market cap of $5.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 0.75. RGA 52-week low price stands at $95.04 while its 52-week high price is $169.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.91%. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has the potential to record 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on July 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.36% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.67 and traded between $4.05 and $4.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMSI’s 50-day SMA is 5.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.86. The stock has a high of $7.15 for the year while the low is $1.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.19%, as 2.81M RGA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.33% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.20, while the P/B ratio is 3.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 710.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SMSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 62.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 735,228 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,904,925 shares of SMSI, with a total valuation of $10,210,398. Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more SMSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,919,903 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 13.90% of Smith Micro Software Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.