Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)

The shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chimera Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on August 21, 2019, to Neutral the CIM stock while also putting a $19.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that CIM is Outperform in its latest report on January 25, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that CIM is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.25 while ending the day at $15.17. During the trading session, a total of 5.44 million shares were traded which represents a -239.74% decline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. CIM had ended its last session trading at $18.36. CIM 52-week low price stands at $18.06 while its 52-week high price is $22.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.94%. Chimera Investment Corporation has the potential to record 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -26.04% to reach $31.44/share. It started the day trading at $9.67 and traded between $8.02 and $8.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGMS’s 50-day SMA is 23.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.66. The stock has a high of $31.63 for the year while the low is $9.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.62%, as 10.32M CIM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.06% of Scientific Games Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -48.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fine Capital Partners LP sold more SGMS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fine Capital Partners LP selling -29,837 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,110,726 shares of SGMS, with a total valuation of $166,179,642.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Scientific Games Corporation shares by 1.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,841,430 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -87,183 shares of Scientific Games Corporation which are valued at $106,547,683. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Scientific Games Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,068 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,039,011 shares and is now valued at $91,911,561. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Scientific Games Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.