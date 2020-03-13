Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY), AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

The shares of Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apergy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Piper Jaffray was of a view that APY is Neutral in its latest report on October 10, 2019. Citigroup thinks that APY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 8.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.51 while ending the day at $6.65. During the trading session, a total of 2.17 million shares were traded which represents a -187.51% decline from the average session volume which is 754630.0 shares. APY had ended its last session trading at $8.13. Apergy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 APY 52-week low price stands at $7.45 while its 52-week high price is $43.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Apergy Corporation generated 35.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -146.15%. Apergy Corporation has the potential to record 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on July 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Goldman also rated AER as Initiated on April 08, 2019, with its price target of $58 suggesting that AER could surge by 63.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -32.94% to reach $73.75/share. It started the day trading at $36.44 and traded between $26.785 and $26.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AER’s 50-day SMA is 57.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.27. The stock has a high of $64.86 for the year while the low is $39.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 80.77%, as 2.11M APY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.91% of AerCap Holdings N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AllianceBernstein LP bought more AER shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AllianceBernstein LP purchasing 468,544 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,754,353 shares of AER, with a total valuation of $508,006,704. Eagle Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more AER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $457,808,771 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its AerCap Holdings N.V. shares by 5.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,566,323 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -293,389 shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. which are valued at $289,894,102. In the same vein, Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its AerCap Holdings N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,141 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,472,842 shares and is now valued at $285,025,611. Following these latest developments, around 3.01% of AerCap Holdings N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.