Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA), Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

The shares of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $15 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alcoa Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Buy the AA stock while also putting a $20.50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. B. Riley FBR was of a view that AA is Buy in its latest report on November 12, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that AA is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.24 while ending the day at $7.51. During the trading session, a total of 12.63 million shares were traded which represents a -101.69% decline from the average session volume which is 6.26 million shares. AA had ended its last session trading at $9.20. Alcoa Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AA 52-week low price stands at $8.30 while its 52-week high price is $29.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alcoa Corporation generated 879.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.81%. Alcoa Corporation has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) is now rated as Outperform. Telsey Advisory Group also rated FLL as Initiated on March 14, 2018, with its price target of $4 suggesting that FLL could surge by 74.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -38.33% to reach $4.25/share. It started the day trading at $1.69 and traded between $0.9679 and $1.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLL’s 50-day SMA is 3.0600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.5200. The stock has a high of $3.99 for the year while the low is $1.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 52073.08 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.18%, as 67,268 AA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.22% of Full House Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 102.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -55.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. bought more FLL shares, increasing its portfolio by 46.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. purchasing 628,219 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,972,138 shares of FLL, with a total valuation of $5,679,757. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more FLL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,661,894 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC decreased its Full House Resorts Inc. shares by 30.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,255,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -550,787 shares of Full House Resorts Inc. which are valued at $3,615,935. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Full House Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.