Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD), ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

The shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 08, 2016. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $4 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on August 05, 2016, to Neutral the GLDD stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2016. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $5.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on November 04, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.50. Imperial Capital was of a view that GLDD is Outperform in its latest report on August 09, 2013. BB&T Capital Mkts thinks that GLDD is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.30% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.78 while ending the day at $6.78. During the trading session, a total of 795864.0 shares were traded which represents a -122.68% decline from the average session volume which is 357400.0 shares. GLDD had ended its last session trading at $8.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 GLDD 52-week low price stands at $7.91 while its 52-week high price is $11.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation generated 187.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -39.13%. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has the potential to record 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.81% to reach $78.00/share. It started the day trading at $32.27 and traded between $28.00 and $28.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OKE’s 50-day SMA is 71.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.56. The stock has a high of $78.48 for the year while the low is $30.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.20%, as 11.40M GLDD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.93% of ONEOK Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.26, while the P/B ratio is 1.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -58.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more OKE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -90,397 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,356,551 shares of OKE, with a total valuation of $3,159,629,083. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,835,040,859 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ONEOK Inc. shares by 8.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,734,695 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,793,003 shares of ONEOK Inc. which are valued at $1,450,138,850. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC increased its ONEOK Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,363,939 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,972,893 shares and is now valued at $932,271,421. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of ONEOK Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.