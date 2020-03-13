Ride Out The Next Market Storm With GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS), Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

The shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on May 16, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $20 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GMS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 29, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on March 13, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that GMS is Buy in its latest report on March 07, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that GMS is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.68% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.96 while ending the day at $16.19. During the trading session, a total of 677786.0 shares were traded which represents a -80.93% decline from the average session volume which is 374620.0 shares. GMS had ended its last session trading at $19.20. GMS Inc. currently has a market cap of $683.06 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.77, with a beta of 1.99. GMS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GMS 52-week low price stands at $14.71 while its 52-week high price is $32.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GMS Inc. generated 40.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.77%. GMS Inc. has the potential to record 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. BMO Capital Markets also rated WELL as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $80 suggesting that WELL could surge by 48.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.66% to reach $89.47/share. It started the day trading at $52.15 and traded between $39.94 and $45.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WELL’s 50-day SMA is 81.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.72. The stock has a high of $93.17 for the year while the low is $55.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.51%, as 14.99M GMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.47% of Welltower Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 38.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WELL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -558,912 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,771,998 shares of WELL, with a total valuation of $3,873,580,890. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WELL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,285,334,028 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Welltower Inc. shares by 6.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,103,341 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,829,854 shares of Welltower Inc. which are valued at $2,027,871,974. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its Welltower Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 679,224 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,378,118 shares and is now valued at $1,749,150,789. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Welltower Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.