Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS), Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)

The shares of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Digital Turbine Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2017. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that APPS is Buy in its latest report on August 31, 2016. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that APPS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.53 while ending the day at $4.56. During the trading session, a total of 3.64 million shares were traded which represents a -44.42% decline from the average session volume which is 2.52 million shares. APPS had ended its last session trading at $5.88. Digital Turbine Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 APPS 52-week low price stands at $3.02 while its 52-week high price is $9.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Digital Turbine Inc. generated 33.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Digital Turbine Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on July 18, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.59% to reach $1.08/share. It started the day trading at $0.25 and traded between $0.20 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DNN’s 50-day SMA is 0.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.44. The stock has a high of $0.59 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.40%, as 10.76M APPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.08% of Denison Mines Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 618.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 18.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.02% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of Denison Mines Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.