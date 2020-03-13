Ride Out The Next Market Storm With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

The shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on May 24, 2019, to Sector Perform the BCRX stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 16, 2018. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BCRX is Neutral in its latest report on July 17, 2018. Seaport Global Securities thinks that BCRX is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.01% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.02 while ending the day at $2.02. During the trading session, a total of 6.78 million shares were traded which represents a -42.8% decline from the average session volume which is 4.75 million shares. BCRX had ended its last session trading at $2.59. BCRX 52-week low price stands at $1.38 while its 52-week high price is $9.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 31.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1300.0%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $240. Pivotal Research Group also rated DECK as Reiterated on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $217 suggesting that DECK could surge by 37.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $153.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.52% to reach $209.82/share. It started the day trading at $142.77 and traded between $130.73 and $131.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DECK's 50-day SMA is 178.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 163.09. The stock has a high of $203.19 for the year while the low is $130.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.05%, as 1.35M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.16% of Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares were sold short. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 12.85, while the P/B ratio is 3.26. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 491.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DECK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -46,649 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,006,617 shares of DECK, with a total valuation of $522,550,035. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DECK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $488,419,191 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares by 4.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,251,439 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 99,586 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation which are valued at $391,300,098. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 177,725 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,087,159 shares and is now valued at $188,948,234. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Deckers Outdoor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.