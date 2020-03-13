Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

The shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alaska Air Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Neutral the ALK stock while also putting a $51 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $67. UBS was of a view that ALK is Neutral in its latest report on November 12, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that ALK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 76.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $70.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.24% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.01 while ending the day at $35.08. During the trading session, a total of 4.71 million shares were traded which represents a -190.62% decline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. ALK had ended its last session trading at $45.70. Alaska Air Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.35, with a beta of 1.10. Alaska Air Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ALK 52-week low price stands at $41.40 while its 52-week high price is $72.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alaska Air Group Inc. generated 221.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 88.36%. Alaska Air Group Inc. has the potential to record 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $71. RBC Capital Mkts also rated LYB as Downgrade on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $95 suggesting that LYB could surge by 53.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.69% to reach $98.05/share. It started the day trading at $48.96 and traded between $45.06 and $46.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYB’s 50-day SMA is 81.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.87. The stock has a high of $98.91 for the year while the low is $53.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.71%, as 5.98M ALK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.38% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.79, while the P/B ratio is 1.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more LYB shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 738,892 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,072,232 shares of LYB, with a total valuation of $1,577,281,699. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LYB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,437,670,368 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares by 0.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,261,234 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 13,438 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. which are valued at $1,090,567,782. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 584,772 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,023,427 shares and is now valued at $859,194,093. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.